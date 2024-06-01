Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Helps Resettled Refugees

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) partnered with the Welcome to America Project, collecting personal hygiene products during the month of April. On May 2 RCSL members Lisbeth Levor, Sharon Flood, Ann Diamond, Stan Klein, and Kandi Skrabala worked at the Welcome to America warehouse packing the household items to be delivered to the newly vetted immigrant families in the Valley.

On May 4 RCSL completed welcome deliveries to four refugee homes in the Valley, including Glendale. Some of the families were from Thailand’s Mae La refugee camp, which houses over 50,000 refugees whose average time spent in the camp is 20 years. Led by Kandi Skrabala, RCSL Rotarians and family members helping with the delivery of furniture, TVs, microwaves, laptops, sewing machines, bikes, toys, clothes, and household goods were Dr. Honora Norton, Carrie Hughes, Val and Bill Crump, Kandi and Tom Skrabala, Becky Kerr, and Stan Klein.

For more information about RCSL membership and projects, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.