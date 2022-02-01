Rotary Club Supports Annual CO2 Dragster Competition

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

The CO2 Dragster STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) high school program started in Rotary year 2018-2019. This is a STEM program for Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) high school students and replaced the F1 In School program that was sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers, and supported by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL). This year, 13 Perry High School student teams competed by using 3D CAD (Computer Assisted Design) to design their Dragsters and CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) to build their dragster. The teams competed at Perry High School on Dec. 11 in a competition sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes.

The competition required each team to present readable renderings/drawings containing views and dimensions of the dragster. Each team was interviewed by the competition judges. Each team provided an overview of their team dragster’s design, operations, construction, speeds, build experiences, CAD/CAM and final drawings, research, simulations, and finishing techniques. The teams were required to follow specific technical regulations in body construction and wheel definition.

According to Fred DePrez of the RCSL CO2 Dragster Competition Committee, trophies were awarded to fastest car; best in show; first, second, and third place; and overall dragster competition winners. According to RCSL CO2 Dragster Competition Committee member Don Robins, a very knowledgeable group of engineering experts was on hand to do competition interviews and judging. The 15 judges included representatives from Rotary Club of Sun Lakes, CUSD teachers, and retired members of the Society of Automotive Engineers and General Motors. The RCSL would like to acknowledge Clint Beauer, Perry High School Assistant Principal, for his support in arranging the competition.

Sun Lakes Rotary Club (chartered April 22, 1986) is a leadership organization made up of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic, and emerging leaders. RCSL meets regularly to get to know each other and form friendships, and through that, RCSL is able to get things done within the East Valley and far beyond.