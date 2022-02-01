Winners of the Wednesday Women’s League Announced

Penny Petersen

Marie Hargus, coordinator of the Wednesday League, announced the winners of the fall season. There will be two more rounds of play this spring.

The first-place winner was Carol Trentadue, second place was Pat McRoberts, and third place was Becky Paschal. A luncheon was served to celebrate the winners and announce the schedule for future play.

The second and third rounds will each be a round-robin. The second round is called the Winter Olympics round due to the fact that the International Winter Olympics are at the same time. That round will begin Jan. 5 and finish on Feb. 15. All rounds in this time period will be played at 10 a.m.

The third round will be called the Spring Round. It will begin Feb. 23 and end March 23. The time for this round will go back to 8:30 a.m.

At the end of each round, there will be an announcement of the winners, and food will be served. If you are a Blue or Silver player and would like to participate in the Wednesday competition or be a substitute, show up at one of these sessions and talk to Marie Hargus.

For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Tennis Club, please contact Barb Jorgensen at [email protected]