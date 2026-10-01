Save the Date: Sun Lakes Neighborhood Block Party

Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods

Save the date of Oct. 24! Sun Lakes is gearing up for its very first Neighborhood Block Party Day, and residents across the community are encouraged to host and take part in this exciting celebration of connection, safety, and neighborly spirit. The event, held in partnership with Sun Lakes Neighborhood Watch, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, and there’s still plenty of time for residents to sign up to host a gathering of their own.

Hosting a block party is simple, flexible, and fun—and it’s one of the easiest ways to strengthen the bonds within your neighborhood. Interested residents can email sunlakesneighborhoodwatch@gmail.com to register their group and receive support in planning their event.

Hosting Is Easy—Make It Your Own

A block party doesn’t need to be elaborate or expensive. In fact, organizers encourage hosts to keep things simple and enjoyable. Your gathering can be anything you want it to be:

* A potluck dinner

* A dessert bar

* A bring your own chair social hour

* A casual meet and greet in your driveway, backyard, cul de sac, the lakes

Hosts can define their “block” however it makes sense—a full street, a cluster of homes, a cul de sac, or even a small group of neighbors who live nearby. The goal is connection, not perfection. Name tags are recommended to help neighbors get acquainted, and organizers remind hosts not to overthink the details. The best block parties are the ones that feel welcoming, relaxed, and fun.

Special Visitors Between 5 and 7 p.m.

Block parties held between 5 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 have the opportunity to request special visits from:

* Maricopa County Supervisor Mark Stewart

* Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)

* Local HOA officers

Hosts who would like visitors to stop by should indicate their interest when registering. Organizers ask that all visitors be warmly welcomed as part of the celebration.

Why Register Your Block Party?

Registration helps the Neighborhood Watch team coordinate the day smoothly and ensures every participating group receives support. It also allows organizers to:

1. Identify nearby hosts who may want to combine efforts

2. Schedule official visitors efficiently

3. Estimate participation and measure the success of Sun Lakes’ first community wide Block Party Day

Our Mission is to encourage a safe, connected, and caring neighborhood by promoting awareness and communication among neighbors. Together, we work to prevent crime, support one another, and build a community where everyone feels secure and valued. The Sun Lakes Neighborhood Watch Group is under the umbrella of Patrol—Safety and Security.

Join the Celebration

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or attending one, the Neighborhood Block Party is a chance to celebrate what makes Sun Lakes special—neighbors who care about one another.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 24 and let’s make our first Block Party a memorable success.

We hope to see you there!