Sisk Park Bocce Ball Celebrates 30!

Kathy Hoff

Our Bocce Ball Club at Sisk Park is celebrating our 30th Anniversary this season!

Have you ever wondered how to play Bocce Ball! Come join us for a fun and informative Bocce Call Tutorial on Oct. 16 at 6:30 pm.

This informational meeting is open to all Sun Lakes residents. You do not have to be a member of the Bocce Club to attend! Come to learn the basics, ask questions, and discover how easy and enjoyable this great game can be. If interested, please RSVP Colleen Linko at siskbocce@hotmail.com. You can also call or text her at 630-309-3832.

Registration for the 2026-27 season began on Aug. 31 and ends on Oct. 18. Please register online at our club’s website, www.sunlakesbocceclub.com. Individuals who are interested can complete a registration form and pay the $40 registration fee, which covers the cost for a two-person team for both the first and second sessions.

First session of play: Oct. 26 to Jan. 3.

Second session of play: Jan. 11 to March 14.

New Member Orientation at Sisk Park, Friday Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Season Kick-Off Wine and Cheese Event on Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at Sisk Park.

Members of the Board of Directors will also have a table at the following annual Activities Open Houses on the following dates;

SanTan Ballroom, Cottonwood, Saturday, Oct. 3

Oakwood Ballroom, IronOaks, Saturday, Oct. 10

Sun Lakes Country Club, Saturday, Oct. 17

Our website (sunlakesbocceclub.com) contains information about the club, including our By-Laws, Club Play: How it Works, and the Rules of the Game. If you are interested in our club, please feel free to review the website!

The Cottonwood Palo Verde HOA requires IronOaks and eligible Robson Reserve homeowners who wish to use the Sisk Park Bocce Ball courts to purchase an annual sticker to put on their Non-Resident Recreation card. The sticker costs $35 and grants the holder unlimited access to the Sisk Park courts for the entire year. You may purchase the sticker at the Cottonwood Palo Verde administration office.

The Board of Directors has two positions open; Vice President and Secretary. If you are interested in volunteering for one of these positions and becoming part of the team, please contact Ray Ficek, President, at 402-981-7152.

Thank you for taking the time to read our publication. The Board Members of our club look forward to seeing you in October.