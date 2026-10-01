“Tennessee Wet Rub” Promises to Satisfy

Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s upcoming fall production, Tennessee Wet Rub, by Kim E. Ruyle, takes place in the rustic, out-of-the-way Bertha’s BBQ restaurant in northern Tennessee, run by an older white couple. It’s January 1951, and while the worst snowstorm in the state’s history rages outside, Bertha frets about dark times ahead while Hank busies himself experimenting with barbecue sauce recipes. Into this mix, slowly blend an eloping interracial couple seeking shelter from the storm, a contest for the state’s best wet rub ribs, season it all with laughs, surprises, revelations, gentle wisdom and some newly acquired understanding. Now you have a recipe for a wonderfully delicious evening of live theatre right here in Sun Lakes at the San Tan Ballroom at HOA2.

Performances run Nov. 4 through Nov. 7 evenings at 6:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 8. Patrons are encouraged to come early and enjoy a meal beforehand. Doors open at 5 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively. Tickets go on sale online on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.slctinfo.com. In-person sales are available from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations and dates:

Sun Lakes Country Club Lobby: Oct. 7 and 21

Cottonwood Dance Room/Room 6: Oct. 8 and 22

Tickets are $25 each and include a free beverage of choice (excluding premium brands).