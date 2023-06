The semi-annual National Drug Take-Back and Shred-A-Thon was held April 22 in Sun Lakes by the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and other local organizations. This spring event was a huge success, with over 500 cars going through the line. We filled two shredding trucks and 20 large boxes with unwanted drugs.

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse wants to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who made this event possible. Our next one will be held in the fall.