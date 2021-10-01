The Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company is stepping up this holiday season to ensure children surrounding the Sun Lakes communities do not go without holiday gifts this Christmas, and we are asking for your help. The Sun Lakes Rangers will be sponsoring several underprivileged children and young adults, in partnership with the non-profit organization AZLEOS (azleos.org), to ensure they wake up Christmas morning with a smile on their face.

Sponsoring a child is approximately $100, and the Sun Lakes Rangers would like to raise enough money to sponsor at least 10 children and young adults. If you are able to assist, please mail a check payable to:

Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company

P.O. Box 12090

Chandler, AZ 85248

You can also send a payment via the Zelle app on your smartphone or Zelle in your online banking app to [email protected] In addition, you may also go to www.azrangerssunlakes.org and click on the “Donate” tab. Please note in the memo field on all donations “Shop with a Cop” so the funds are directed appropriately.

If you know of a family that is struggling to provide their children with a Christmas this year, please contact Lieutenant Roy Stanifer via email [email protected] and provide him the family’s information. Both the Arizona Rangers and AZLEOS are registered 501(c)(3) organizations, and all donations are tax deductible.