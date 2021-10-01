This is a Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) audition notice to anyone who lives in Sun Lakes. Don’t be shy. This is your opportunity to get involved and find your inner child. Auditions for the SLCT’s production of Catch Me If You Can will be held on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. in Room A-6 in Cottonwood. The show will be performed from March 27 to April 2 on Cottonwood’s main stage.

For clarification, this show is not to be mistaken for the movie about Frank Abagnale, a charming teen running from the FBI. Catch Me If You Can is overflowing with mirth.

This Broadway whodunit is exciting from the beginning to end. An advertising man, who has brought his bride to the boss’ mountain lodge for their honeymoon, calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. Enter a pretty woman who insists, over his protests, that she is his missing wife. A priest backs up her story. A funny little man, who owns a delicatessen, enters, and before you know it, there are two murders at the isolated lodge.

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in February.

This is the first main-stage production for SLCT since COVID-19 began. The show is funny and, at the same time, suspenseful. This has a cast of five men and two women.

For more information, or if you are interested in reading this script or just want to help with this production, please contact Diana Nelinson at 602-578-4027.