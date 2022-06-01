June 2022, Sports

SLLGA Results

Judy Wegener

We have begun saying goodbye to our snowbird friends for the current season. So good to see our Canadian residents back after an almost two-year hiatus. Looking forward to next season and getting back to “normal”!

4/5/22 Low Net

Flight 1: 1st Lynda Smith, 2nd Judy Bray, 3rd Kathy Schneider; Flight 2: 1st (tie) Debbie Loch and Betty Ulrich, 3rd (tie) Debra Emerick and Debbie Ebel; Flight 3: 1st Cat Lajune, 2nd (tie) Julie Hamlin and Barb Hanson; Flight 4: 1st Jo Solie, 2nd (tie) Lavaugn Pietz, Jeannie Fehringer, and Pinky Kubiak; Flight 5: 1st Joyce Anderson, 2nd (tie) Jan Conley and Goldie Herberg

4/19/22 and 4/26/22 Match Play

Flight 1: 1st Debbie Loch and Roxanne Belshaw; 2nd (tie) Kathy Schneider and Betty Ulrich, Debra Emerick and Kelly Dennis, and Dori Winchester and Pam Sebela; 3rd (tie) Barb Arekelian and Judy Wegener and Judy Mical and Lavaugn Pietz; Flight 2: 1st Sabrina Erhardt and Mary Bish, 2nd Betty Peer and Judy Cox, 3rd Sarah Green and Joyce Anderson