SLLGA Results

Judy Wegener

We have begun saying goodbye to our snowbird friends for the current season. So good to see our Canadian residents back after an almost two-year hiatus. Looking forward to next season and getting back to “normal”!

4/5/22 Low Net

Flight 1: 1st Lynda Smith, 2nd Judy Bray, 3rd Kathy Schneider; Flight 2: 1st (tie) Debbie Loch and Betty Ulrich, 3rd (tie) Debra Emerick and Debbie Ebel; Flight 3: 1st Cat Lajune, 2nd (tie) Julie Hamlin and Barb Hanson; Flight 4: 1st Jo Solie, 2nd (tie) Lavaugn Pietz, Jeannie Fehringer, and Pinky Kubiak; Flight 5: 1st Joyce Anderson, 2nd (tie) Jan Conley and Goldie Herberg

4/19/22 and 4/26/22 Match Play

Flight 1: 1st Debbie Loch and Roxanne Belshaw; 2nd (tie) Kathy Schneider and Betty Ulrich, Debra Emerick and Kelly Dennis, and Dori Winchester and Pam Sebela; 3rd (tie) Barb Arekelian and Judy Wegener and Judy Mical and Lavaugn Pietz; Flight 2: 1st Sabrina Erhardt and Mary Bish, 2nd Betty Peer and Judy Cox, 3rd Sarah Green and Joyce Anderson