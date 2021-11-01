Senior Pastor Marvin Arnpriester

Someone from the church handed me the following recently:

“Lord, I hate buttermilk. Lord, I hate lard. And, Lord, you know I don’t care much for raw white flour; But Lord, when you mix them all together and bake them up, I do love fresh biscuits.

“So, Lord, when things come up we don’t like, when life gets hard, when we just don’t understand what you are saying to us, we just need to relax and wait till you are done mixing, and probably it will be something even better than biscuits.”

I believe this just might apply to much of what is going on in our world today. There are, after all, a number of things I could list that I don’t like. But then in the melting pot we call life, in the mixing pot we call America, in the blender we call church, something happens beyond our control, and out of it comes something worthwhile, meaningful, and better than we could ever imagine on our own.

Maybe I just need to let things simmer a while, not become all excited about everything, and let things I can do something about occupy my time and energy …

Just saying …