Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club at Sisk Park

Kathy Hoff, Publicist

The new season is currently underway, and players are enjoying the cooler weather and the company of other players in the community. We are thrilled to have 106 teams (212 players) of which 25 are new teams (50 players)!

While it is too late to register for the first session, it’s not too late to register for the second session. For those interested, registration for the second session starts on Dec. 1, 2024, and ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

First Session of Play: Oct. 28, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025

Second Session of Play: Jan. 13, 2025, through March 23, 2025

Sisk Park is located at 11110 East Drive and the corner of Flame Tree Drive in the Palo Verde community.

Remember, our website sunlakesbocceclub.com contains all the information you need to know about the club, including our By-Laws, Club Play, How It Works, and the Rules of the Game. Please take the time to review the website!

As always, all new players to the game, or those who require it, can request instruction from our Training Committee by sending an email to the attention of the membership director at [email protected].

Note to IronOaks residents: The Cottonwood Palo Verde HOA requires that IronOaks and eligible Robson Reserve homeowners who wish to use the Sisk Park bocce ball courts shall purchase an annual sticker to put on their Non-Resident Recreation card. The sticker costs $30 per person and grants the holder unlimited access to the Sisk Park courts from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year. You can purchase the sticker at the Cottonwood Palo Verde Administration office.

Reminder: Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club members play at Sisk Park, not to be confused with Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce Ball club that plays at Oasis Park!