Sun Lakes Lady Putters

Susan Gottschalk
The Lady Putters are excited to begin the 2024-25 season, our 28th year. We gather at the Palo Verde ramada or at the Pro Shop patio in Oakwood. Now that our hot summer with record days of high temperatures is over, it’s time to plan for a cooler fall.
The Holiday Luncheon will be held in the San Tan Ballroom in the Cottonwood Country Club on Dec. 6. Raffle prizes will be awarded to the lucky winners of the drawings. The sale of those tickets supports our donations to local charities.
For more information or questions concerning the new season, flight leaders and phone numbers are listed below. The season started at Sisk Park on Oct. 28 and at Oakwood on Nov. 12.
Sisk Park: Monday, Judy Brotherson, 602-989-2780
Sisk Park: Tuesday, Connie Hogan, 480-662-5030
Oakwood: Tuesday, Marge Duggan, 480-980-8705
Sisk Park: Wednesday, Sylvia Lee, 732-266-1072
Monday Flight:
Oct. 28: Shauna Bragg, Joanie Strandin, Kathy Bobek, Olive Hadsell
Nov. 4: Jeanie Bartoli, Annette Schneider, Phyllis Klinkenburg, Kathy David
Holes-in-One:
1st Jeanne Bartoli, Kathy David, Annette Schneider, Sharon Gouthro
Tuesday Flight:
Oct. 29: Mary Miller, Joanne Agopian, Toni Reider, Karen Durham
Nov. 5: Roseann Soczka, Kathy Mindnich, Alice Willittes, Karen Durham
Holes-in-One:
1st Karen Durham, 2nd Alice Willittes, Roseann Soczka
Tuesday Oakwood Flight:
Nov 12: Start date
Wednesday Flight:
Oct. 30: Donna Wolmutt, Vicki Hicks, Mary Ann Fazio, Carol Wenger
Nov. 6: Bev Perott, Sylvia Lee
Holes-in-One:
1st Denise Sodano, Donna Wolmutt