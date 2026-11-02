Sun Lakes Chorale—Holiday Concert

Yvonne Orlich

Summer should be over, but you would not know that by the temps outside, but, hey, we’ll take it! Even with the high temps the Sun Lakes Chorale gathers every Monday at 1 o’clock and starts rehearsing holiday songs. It sometimes seems surreal to be singing Let It Snow when snow and ice are two of the main reasons many of us moved to Arizona! But, it’s good to think and sing cool thoughts because in a couple of hours, we‘ll step outside into the sweltering heat.

We’ve got a long list of songs to prepare, we are working hard. We will persevere and get them all down correctly, if not memorized—those days may be gone for some of us. LOL. Our song list covers a wide range of musical styles. We like to keep it mixed up and, of course, the main goal is to provide enjoyment for you, the audience. We won’t give any spoiler alerts here, but the songs range from memorable old tunes, to hand-clapping, toe-tapping tunes, and somewhere in between. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Our goal is to be as well prepared as we can in order to put on an enjoyable, melodic hour of music for our audience. Our Holiday Concert this year is on Dec. 10 at the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Riggs. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. promptly with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. If you plan on attending, and we certainly hope you do, come early as the sanctuary fills up quickly. Tickets this year will be $15, our first price increase in memory. Tickets will be available from Chorale members very soon. If you missed it, they were also available at the three local Open Houses in October. If you can purchase your tickets in advance, please do so. They will still be available at the entrance on concert night, but why wait in line if you don’t have to.

The Chorale doesn’t just practice, practice, practice. We also plan on having a pre-concert dinner with our members before the concert just to let our hair down a little and enjoy each other’s company. A group of Chorale members are also planning on participating in the Diamond Lake Luminaries and food drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. We look forward to this event because it is a good cause and a lovely way to sing Christmas carols without going door to door. The setting is spectacular with all the decorations and the many different forms of entertainment. Come see and hear us there.

One last thing—we must apologize for an error in our signage for the upcoming concert. The number listed on the signs and flyers for information is no longer working, We are working on getting that corrected. In the meantime, if you want information about the Chorale or any of our activities, you can email us at sunlakeschorale22@gmail.com or go to our website: Sunlakeschorale.com.