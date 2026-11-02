IOTC Members’ Teams Earn Spots at USTA Nationals

Mark Sadosky’s team

DD Kullman

Three IronOaks Tennis Club (IOTC) members: Mark Sadosky, Marv Jensen, and Craig Twitchell, earned spots at USTA National Championships with their respective teams, representing three divisions and adding another chapter to IronOaks’ tradition of competitive tennis.

Sadosky and The Fellowship, a Phoenix-based 55+ men’s 3.5 team, captured the USTA Southwest 55 and Over League Championship in El Paso, Texas. After finishing the Phoenix spring season 7-1, the team advanced to Sectionals, where it faced teams from El Paso and Albuquerque.

The title came down to the final morning. Sadosky and partner Dan Filby knew their line could clinch the championship. Leading 5-2 in the second set, the pair stayed patient until an easy lob came Filby’s way. One overhead smash later, they had a 6-1, 6-2 victory—and a Sectional championship.

“As we age, we wonder how much we have left in the tank,” Sadosky said. “When you compete at a higher level successfully, it brings great satisfaction knowing you can still perform.”

The Fellowship advances to Nationals Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 in Orlando, Fla.

Fellow IOTC member Marv Jensen is also part of a Nationals-bound team in the 65+ men’s 3.5 division. While Jensen won’t make the trip to Orlando this year, he’s no stranger to the national stage.

“I’m proud of the team and their accomplishments this year,” said Jensen, 75, who has competed at Nationals 15 times and won 11 national titles. “I’ve had my time in the limelight.”

Meanwhile, Craig Twitchell and his 55+ men’s 8.0 team are headed to Mobile, Ala., Nov. 6 to 8 after capturing their Sectional championship in El Paso.

The team went undefeated at Sectionals, but Twitchell’s nail-biter against West Texas was one to remember. Partnering with captain Joe Desiongco, Twitchell survived two match points before the pair prevailed 13-11 in a third-set tiebreaker.

“We all played to our potential,” Twitchell said. “We won all the crucial matches.”

Joe Martinez and Marco Rovegno later clinched the Sectional title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

For Twitchell, who is making his first trip to Nationals with a 55+ team, the formula for Mobile is pretty simple: Have fun, play hard and try to win.

Three IOTC members. Three Nationals-bound teams. And proof that competitive tennis is alive and very well at IronOaks.

Congratulations, Mark, Marv, and Craig!