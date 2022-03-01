Sun Lakes First Responders Open House Highlights

Craig Lloyd, Commander, Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse

The annual Sun Lakes First Responders’ Open House hosted on Jan. 22 was an incredibly successful community event.

Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse members welcomed more than 500 residents and their families as they got a first-hand look at the largest gathering of emergency equipment ever in our community. We also prepared and provided lunch to the community through the event.

If you missed it, here are some of the highlights:

* The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) landed their new $12 million rescue helicopter prior to the event and had it on display for community members. This incredible aircraft was purchased last year and is used to conduct rescue missions across Maricopa County.

* MSCO K-9 officers provided demonstrations of their K-9 and their abilities. Deputies also gave demonstrations of their search and rescue drones.

* MCSO SWAT team members had their armored vehicle and tactical equipment on display. Breeze, the MCSO Memorial Horse, made an appearance along with the MCSO mobile incident command unit and the Bomb Squad with an explosive ordinance disposal robot.

* Arizona Fire and Medical brought two fire engines, two ambulances, and handouts for the kids. The little red fire hats were a fan favorite!

* The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse also showcased their facility and patrol cars. Posse Medical Equipment volunteers displayed a small portion of the thousands of dollars in medical equipment, which is made available to community members to use free of charge on a short-term basis.

In total, over $20 million of specialized vehicles, tactical equipment, and community resources were on display. It’s a great reminder of how much first responders do to keep our community safe and provide lifesaving services.

This event would not have been possible without our Hero’s Home Team volunteers and the incredible support from local organizations and nearby businesses: Sun Lakes Baptist Church; Amy Nelson, Keller Williams Realty; Lisa Estes, VIP Mortgage; Romy Watts, Magnus Title; Craig Lloyd, American Family Insurance; and Vicki Paez, Edward Jones Financial Advisor.

Continuing the success of this year’s event, we have already started planning next year’s First Responders’ Open House to make it even bigger and better. Mark your calendars for Jan. 28, 2023!

On behalf of all your Sun Lakes First Responders, thank you and see you next year.