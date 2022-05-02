Joyce Spartonos

As spring heralds the season of new life and fresh beginnings, the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) has once again begun celebrating in-person Services on a regular basis. As you all can imagine, this truly feels like a brand-new beginning. The joy radiating from the faces of SLJC congregants at their April Service expressed, more than any spoken words could, how delighted they were to all be together in person.

SLJC looks forward to another beautiful Service in May, on Friday, May 13. As usual, Services will start at 7 p.m. in the Chapel in Sun Lakes 1, led by our esteemed Rabbi Irwin Wiener. Cantor Ronda Polesky’s beautiful voice, accompanied by our talented choir, under the leadership of Lana Oyer, will continue to provide the outstanding music that is such an integral part of SLJC Services. And this month, the Oneg Shabbat will feature an ice cream social. What fun!

There is also a fundraiser for SLJC at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at the Chandler Mall on Tuesday, May 10. All information is available by calling Linda at 480-588-1827.

Please remember that all in the community are welcomed and encouraged to attend SLJC Services. It’s a wonderful way to get to know our neighbors and understand that even though we may practice different faiths, we’re all members of the same human race.

Until next time, Shabbat Shalom!