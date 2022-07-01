Joyce Spartonos

With the summer now in full swing, the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) will once again revert to a shortened service for the months of July, August, and September. Though this means the elimination of the beautiful voices of our choir, the wonderful sermons issuing forth from our esteemed Rabbi Wiener will continue as usual.

The service for July is scheduled for Friday, July 8, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Chapel in Sun Lakes Phase 1. Please note: The entrance is now located at the west side of the Chapel rather than the front doors.

As always, SLJC extends an invitation to the entire community to come join us. Meeting and greeting our neighbors is always a delight.

Until next time, Shabbat Shalom!