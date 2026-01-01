Shabbat service will be held on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel. The board of directors will be installed during the service.

Full services are conducted each month from February through June on the second Friday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel. For additional information or to have your questions answered about Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation services, call 480-612-4413.

A fundraiser will be held at Black Bear Diner on Jan. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. Call Shirley at 480-329-9368 for complete information.

Looking ahead to future activities, on Feb. 23 the Sisterhood will hold Games Galore. For complete information, email Doris at rondor55@gmail.com. In March, LAFF, with support from the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, will present The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep, a musical comedy. Look for more information coming soon.

A non-member plaque can be purchased and displayed at the Temple. For more information, call 480-584-5909.