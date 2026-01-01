Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation Sisterhood

Esther Spear

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel House. Our speaker will be Kathi Agins, a former educator turned gourd artist. She will discuss how gourds evolved into beautiful works of art from culturally rich, primitive cultures. She will bring samples of her work. Kathi also specializes in creating masks in the style of Southwest Native American art and in the cubist Picasso style. Many items will be available for purchase by check or cash.

On Monday, Feb. 23, we will gather for our Games Galore Day. This annual charity event will take place at Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes at 10 a.m. Bring your friends or come alone to meet new ones to play your favorite games: Mah Jongg, canasta, bridge, Scrabble, Mexican Train, or any other game. We will have a delicious buffet lunch with a new menu, our signature gift baskets, cash raffle, Dine-Around gift cards, and our bake sale. All proceeds go to local charities. For reservations or questions, please email Doris at rondor55@gmail.com.