Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation Sisterhood

Esther Spear

The Sisterhood of the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation sponsored a very successful fashion show and luncheon on March 27 at the Oakwood clubhouse. Funds were raised for many local charities.

The next meeting of the Sisterhood will take place on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel Center. There will be a speaker from the Phoenix Art Museum, Sherry Koopot, whose topic will be “Sea to Shining Sea,” a beautiful look at our country and the artwork that speaks of its wonders.

Plans are being made for our end-of-year luncheon for paid-up members. For more information, contact Carol at [email protected]