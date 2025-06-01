Sun Lakes Lions Club – June 2025

Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Present Scholarship to Perry High School (CUSD) Student

Chris Linder, Public Relations

Lions Suzanne Campbell and Chris Linder attended the CED Scholarship Celebration at Perry High School to present Perry High School student Christelle Ta the John Herdt Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 per year for four years for continued college education. Christelle will be attending Arizona State University to pursue a degree in graphic design.

Those in attendance were greeted by the sounds of music from the Perry High School musicians. This was followed by a small breakfast prepared by students from the Culinary Arts CTE program located on campus.

Helping young people continue their education is one of the challenges our community faces, and it’s a need the Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Club continues to address. We are also extraordinarily grateful for the support and contributions we receive from our club’s Fly the Flag fundraiser program. You are helping us make a difference.

In addition to Christelle’s scholarship, the club also provides three other students with a $1,000 scholarship for each of four years.

Blood Drive June 6

Sun Lakes Evening Lions Club is holding a blood drive at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church in the Social Hall, 9248 E. Riggs Road, Chandler, AZ 85248, on Thursday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code SunLakesLions.

The American Red Cross would like to remind donors and potential donors that the need for blood in the summer gets inTENTS! All those who come to give blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma June 1-30, 2025, will receive a $15 gift card by email.

New Members

Three new members joined the Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Club. On May 1 Zone Chair Chuck Heitbrink inducted the three new members: Mona Larson, Laticia (LT) Iberre, and Simon Iberre (LT and Simon were inducted in absentia). President Larry Palmer sponsored all three new members.

Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Club Installation of Officers Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Club Installation of Officers

On May 1 Zone Chair Chuck Heitbrink installed the 2025-26 club officers. The newly installed club officers are President Larry Palmer, 1st VP Floyd Mullen, 2nd VP Pat Hollander, 3rd VP Chris Linder, Secretary Suzanne Campbell, Treasurer Ruth Palmer, 1-year Directors JL Scott and Angela Hood, 2-year Directors Louise Koontz and Cleone Sayers, LCIF Chair Ron Gillet, Tail Twister Pam Klein, Lion Tamer Bryan Strickland, Membership Larry Palmer and UJ Fulton, Webmaster Bryan Strickland, Service Chairs Kathy Miller and Cleone Sayers, PR Chris Linder, Sunshine Anna Marie McGinnis, and Phone Coordinator Linda Gruver.

Congratulations to the new club officers.