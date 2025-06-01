¿Habla Español?

Dianne Zimmerman

Would you like to use and keep up your Spanish skills? Our group is informal, and our purpose is to have fun talking and listening to each other while improving our language skills. We discuss topics suggested by members and, when needed, we help each other with grammar and vocabulary. We encourage intermediate Spanish speakers to come to our lively weekly meetings. New participants, native speakers, and those who consider Spanish their second (or third) language are especially welcome, so please come join us.

We meet every Thursday afternoon from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. at Cottonwood in Room A-2 behind the library. Contact Manuela at 480-525-1442 or email sistermarigold@yahoo.com for more information.