Niners April Golf Results

Jim Wegman, Publicity

Our two March events are in the books. The events provided an $8,000 donation to the Hamilton High School Golf program. A big thank you to all the members who pitched in and all the sponsors whose donations made it possible.

At the luncheon, Niners President Jerry Richards presented a Thank You plaque to retiring Director of Golf Eddy Renio. Eddy was extremely helpful to all the leagues in IronOaks.

We would like to welcome our newest member, Mike Tsangaris. Glad to have you onboard, Mike.

We also have a new game manager, Mike Crewdson. Thank you, Mike, for stepping up and helping.

The game managers create the league pairings each playday. The job is involved and time consuming. When a member signs up, he is expected to show up. Not able to play? Notify the game manager by telephone.

Club Championship Tournament

Flight A: Bob Clark, Flight B: Neil Anderson, Flight C: Bill Stoutenberg, Flight D: Ray Greenbush

4/3/25. Team Stableford Lakes: 1st Kevin Lauesen, Jim Thompson, Rich Gihring, Bruce Vantine; 2nd Ron Rudzinski, Mark Bernier, Stan Posey, Jack Cameron; 3rd Jim Campbell, Don Fayfar, Alan Aken, Jim Dawson; 4th Bill Flinn, Paul Wilde, Mike Kozak, Keith Lewis; 5th Mike Partridge, Steve Moody, Gary Russell; 6th Lou Blas, John Shuler, Dennis Martin, John Gaudioso; KPs: #2 Jack Baur, Dennis McMullen; #6 Bill Flinn

4/10/25 Low Net by Tee Palms: White: 1st Patrick Kerr, 2nd Richard Russell; Gold: 1st Alan Aken, 2nd Peter Gerdik, 3rd (T3) Bob Gresen/Greg Gustafson/Jerry Pederson; 6th (T) Tom Graves/Garry Russell; 8th (T3) Neil Anderson/Jerry Richards/Sam Whitlock; Silver: 1st Tom Walker, 2nd (T3) Nunzio Cusumano/John Gaudioso/Gaylord Lind; 5th (T) Mike Kozak/Jim Theobald, 7th (T3) Jack Cameron/Joe D’ Amore/Mike Partridge; KPs: #4 Don Fayfar; #7 Gary Russell, Ed Anderson

4/17/25 Cha Cha Cha Sonoran. 1st Greg Wells, Jim Thompson, Terry Henkel, Bill Whitely; 2nd Jim Campbell, Mark Bernier, Alan Aken, Stuart Bennerotte; 3rd (T) Neil Andeson, John Shuler, Len Dolins, Jim Dawson/Mike Partridge, Mike Kozak, Mark Stoimenoff, Carl Burnham Jr.; 5th Ed Andeson, Larry Munson, Jim Janowski, John Gaudioso; KPs: #3 Lee Boudreaux, Mark Stoimenoff; #8 Mark Bernier, Jerry Pederson

4/24/25 Best Balls One Gross One Net Lakes. 1st Bob Clark, Tom Graves, Patrick Kerr, Jerry Bernstein; 2nd (T) Greg Wells, Jack Baur, Rich Gihring/Lee Boudreaux, John Shuler, Bill Flinn, Peter Gerdik; 4th (T5) Jim Campbell, Mike Crewdson, Jim Wegman, Bruce Vantine/Stan Posey, Bob Gresen, Carl Burnham Jr., Jim Theobald/Jerry Richards, Paul Wilde, Kevin Lauesen, John Gaudioso/Chuck Sloan, Al Metz, Terry Henkel, Steve Touchstone/Joe D’Amore, Jody Primack, David Mork, Bill Whitely; KPs: #2 Tom Graves, Erich Tiepel; #6 Steve Touchstone, Bob Clark

Handicap flags help golfers play the game we all love. There are rules for flag use: Carts no closer than 30 feet (10 yards) to the edge of a green. Violating this rule could result in suspension of flag privileges.