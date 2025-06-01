2025 Play It Forward Smash Goal to Raise $55,000!

Sheryl Keeme, Neighbors Who Care Executive Director

On March 29 Neighbors Who Care was the beneficiary of the Fourth Annual Play It Forward event hosted by IronOaks and supported by a volunteer committee of residents and supporters. This event began with tennis four years ago and has grown to attract three other activities in 2025!

When the staff and leadership at IronOaks decided to support this effort, they contributed by creating all the event materials for signing up players, communicating our progress throughout the community with the barometers reflecting our progress, recruiting lunch super-sponsor Cox Communications, and showing up with enthusiasm and a ready attitude.

Each time an idea sprang up, the response was, “Let’s see how we can make it work!” BlueStar staff Michele Renahan, Joi Johnson, Maxine Orduno, John Reyhons, Jeff Vance, Kwong Young, and so many other countless names stepped up and delivered, from the concierge accepting contributions to the Fitness Center staff hosting us. We are deeply grateful!

Judy Gahide, event chair, recruited a formidable team of committee members in Lois Newman, Mike Amato, Molly Bergensen, CJ Berry, Bernie Emery, Paula Ferguson, Joann Zapatka, and so, so many more who put together a more complicated and richer event than ever before.

Play It Forward truly has brought so many together to not only raise dollars for Neighbors Who Care, but also to raise awareness of our perpetual need for volunteers and of the rich menu of services our volunteers offer to the homebound senior community.

This year’s enthusiasm with softball and golf joining pickleball and tennis was palpable, and the lunch hosted on Oakwood’s beautiful new poolside patio and updated space was a grand time. It was there we announced the remarkable total of more than $55,000 to help Neighbors Who Care remain the sustainable force it is in helping homebound seniors age safely in place.

The efforts of the players and the committee were enhanced with these sponsors:

A-1 Golf Carts

Abundant Health Chiropractic

AZ Sparkling Windows

BlueStar Resorts

BoSa Donuts

Cox Communications

Edward Jones, Christine Lobdell Rainey

IronOaks

Joelle Green, Redeemed Team

Kolb Real Estate

MD First Research

Nature’s Bloom CBD

Robson Reserve

Scheels

Sprouts

Suzy-Scott Steinman, Redeemed Team

TrustBank

Lydia Wietsma. NextHome Realty

Young Home Team

On behalf of the more than 300 volunteers at Neighbors Who Care driving more than 100,000 miles a year, delivering more than 9,000 meals to neighbors, and the thousands of other services we arrange each year, I thank the very generous community of Sun Lakes and South Chandler.