Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

4/01. 1st Joe Terian 13+52, 2nd Madelyn Toews 11+100, 3rd Jack Toews 11+64, Low Joyce Elliott 3-95, 22 Hand Pat Donahue, 24 Hand Madelyn Toews, Pat O’Donnell

4/08. 1st Stan Wengrzyn 11+100, 2nd Eldon Drenthe 11+72, 3rd Jack Toews 10+30, Low Jeff Scott 2-122

4/15. 1st Richard Lewin 12+98, 2nd Bill Bade 11+52, 3rd Rudy Gerstner 10+44, Low Bob Mariano 3-77, 24 Hand Richard Lewin

4/22. 1st Jean Drenthe 12+80, 2nd Bill Bade 10+69, 3rd Bob Mariano 10+47, Low Pat O’Donnell 4-68

4/29. 1st Royce Bohning 11+31, 2nd Richard Lewin 10+42, 3rd Ted Jacobs 9+40, Low Mike Amato 2-56, 22 Hand Royce Bohning, 24 Hand Larry Elliott

Sunday Night Euchre

We play Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

3/30. 1st Mike Amato 74, 2nd (tie) Tom Gillis/Caroln Searls 72

4/06. 1st Judy Hawkins 71, 2nd Bill Hunter 69, 3rd Cindy Hunter 68

4/13. 1st Steve McCoy 67, 2nd Judy Stoner 65, 3rd (tie) Jerry Steffy/Deb McCoy 63

4/20. 1st Roger Hurley 76, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 74, 3rd Carroll Imlay 65

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

4/02. Women: 1st Shelly Nelson 653, 2nd Sandy Bullock 618, 3rd Joyce Elliott 617; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 743, 2nd Tom Gillis 693, 3rd Dennis Nelson 686

4/09. Women: 1st Karla Gabriel 815, 2nd Jackie Baker 811, 3rd (tie) Terry Porter and Cindy Schwarzkopf 742; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 795, 2nd Tom Gillis 729, 3rd Konrad Spicker 664

4/16. Women: 1st Judy Casey 756, 2nd Nancy O’Donnell 696, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 650; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 539, 2nd Konrad Spicker 479, 3rd John Mogelnicki 396

4/23. Women: 1st Judy Casey 827, 2nd Joyce Elliott 759, 3rd Terry Porter 680; Men: 1st John Mogelnicki 781, 2nd Roger Bergerson 748, 3rd Tom Gillis 747

4/30. Women: 1st Karla Gabriel 646, 2nd Jackie Baker 640, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 607; Men: 1st Steve Kauffman 572, 2nd Roger Bergerson 550, 3rd Konrad Spicker 421

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

4/04. Women: 1st Judy Casey 717, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 679, 3rd Jackie Baker 635; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 771, 2nd Roger Bergerson 666, 3rd Bob Reeves 605

4/11. Women: 1st Lisa Carlson 688, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 624, 3rd Jackie Baker 584; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 697, 2nd Larry Elliot 635, 3rd Jack Bigus 561

4/18. Women: 1st Cindy Schwarzkopf 697, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 662, 3rd Judy Casey 652; Men: 1st Ken Reidenbach 856, 2nd Bob Reeves 782, 3rd Tom Gillis 781

4/25. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 761, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 676, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 658; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 849, 2nd Jack Besch 776, 3rd Larry Elliott 701