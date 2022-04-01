Sun Lakes Places Second in Robson Trap Trials

Vicki Ray

Quail Creek hosted more than 70 residents from Robson communities across Arizona on Feb. 11 for the 11th Annual Robson Trap Trials, which incidentally began in 2011. Shooters enjoyed three rounds of trap singles at Casa Grande Trap & Skeet, followed by lunch and awards at Robson Ranch in nearby Eloy. Quail Creek resident Lori Klug masterfully orchestrated the friendly competition. Eleven Sun Lakes residents competed.

This unique trap shooting contest aggregates the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and a winning community. PebbleCreek in Goodyear was this year’s winner.

Trophies are also awarded to the best shooter from each community. The top three female and male shooters across all communities walk away with additional trophies.

Sun Lakes’ own Jack Toews had the top score of the field, shooting 74 out of 75.

Community Scores:

PebbleCreek – 345

Sun Lakes – 335

Quail Creek – 322

Robson Ranch – 322

SaddleBrooke – 307

SaddleBrooke Ranch – 306

Sun Lakes’ Top Five Shooters:

Jack Toews, 74

Bill Johnson, 67

Charles Chapman, 65

Judy TenBroeck, 65

Ted TenBroeck, 64

Top Three Female Shooters:

1st Joanne Pollock – PebbleCreek, 67

2nd Judy TenBroeck – Sun Lakes, 65

3rd Bonnie Athey – Quail Creek, 59

Top Three Male Shooters:

1st Jack Toews – Sun Lakes, 74

2nd Greg Ray – PebbleCreek, 72

3rd Tom Gayer – Robson Ranch, 71