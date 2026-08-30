Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse/American Red Cross to Hold Blood Drive on October 10

Bill Shedd

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross will hold our next Blood Drive on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office, 9531 E. Riggs Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our web site: www.sunlakesposse.org and click on the link to pre-register.

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross held a successful blood drive at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office on Saturday, Aug. 1. As a vital part of our Sun Lakes and SunBird communities, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to hold these Blood Drives to supplement the dangerously low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

This drive produced 45 units of valuable blood for the American Red Cross and our community. We wish to thank all those donors who supported this drive.

This was the fourth Blood Drive in 2026. The American Red Cross has collected 159 units from these four blood drives in 2026. You make the difference.