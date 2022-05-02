Sylvia Lee

The Sun Lakes Singles Dinner Club continues to meet and grow. It is so nice to sit and have dinner with a group of individuals who choose to share their dinner time twice a week with good friends and good food. The group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m., at the Palo Verde dining room, for dinner and wonderful conversation with others in the same place in their lives. Palo Verde usually provides music on Wednesdays.

If Wednesday does not work for you, we also have tables reserved for singles on Friday evening at 4 p.m. Your dinner choice is either ordering the Cocktail Corner buffet or an entrée off of the menu.

The group no longer meets on Saturday in the bar for pizza. However, the club offers a weekly cocktail special for $3, and some members might want to make an arrangement to get together for a Saturday afternoon event.

For further information, contact Sylvia Lee at 732-266-1072 or [email protected] We look forward to meeting you at an upcoming dinner.