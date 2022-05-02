Sun Lakes Singles Group Supper Club

Sylvia Lee

Come one, come all to the Wednesday evening dinner club for singles. The group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m., at the Palo Verde dining room for dinner and wonderful conversation with others in the same place in their lives. Palo Verde usually provides music on Wednesdays.

If Wednesday does not work for you, we also have a table for singles on Friday evening at 4:30 p.m. for either Cocktail Corner or a dinner of choice off of the menu. We also take reservations for special event meals. Since the group has grown, we have made accommodations with Palo Verde for additional seating.

For further information, contact Sylvia Lee at 732-266-1072 or [email protected] If you are interested in attending either of these events, RSVP to my email or phone so that I can make an adequate reservation.