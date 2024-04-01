Sun Lakes United Church of Christ Lenten Donation to Maggie’s Place

Stewart Thompson

As part of our Lenten Giving Project, Sun Lakes United Church of Christ delivered women’s toiletries, infant care needs, and birthday toys and books to Maggie’s Place.

Maggie’s Place has served moms, babies, families, and the community for more than 23 years, from one home to seven, from hosting five moms the first year to serving more than 1,100 since its founding. Maggie’s Place provides safe housing and a nurturing community for homeless, pregnant women, empowering them to thrive. They aspire to break the cycle of generational trauma to transform our community.

Maggie’s Place core values are:

Love

Everyone is received with dignity and respect.

Hospitality

All children, everywhere, deserve to live in safe environments that promote their healthy development.

Community

Community is based on hope and resiliency.

Excellence

Maggie’s Place strives to be the premier service provider in Maricopa County to our moms, babies, and families.

Maggie’s Place provides:

• Safe, secure housing for pregnant women and their infants

• Transitional housing for women to reunify with their older children

• Affordable housing for women who are ready to transition to living independently

• Housing for women undergoing medically assisted treatment to support their sobriety

Maggie’s Place is located at 4001 N. 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016. If you would like more information about this wonderful organization and what you might be able to do to help them with their mission, their phone number is 602-262-5555.