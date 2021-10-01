Sun Lakes United Methodist Church Hosts Surviving the Holidays

Pastor David Holling

The holidays are that special time of the year when we are filled with excitement and the anticipation of celebrating traditions with family and friends. Although it may seem everyone is full of holiday spirit, the truth is, for some, the holidays are a painful reminder of happier times when a loved one was alive to share in the holiday spirit.

If you dread the approaching holiday season because you are grieving the loss of a loved one, you are invited to attend a workshop entitled Surviving the Holidays, on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Sun Lakes Methodist Church, located at 9248 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. The workshop is from 9 to 11 a.m. in Room 4 of the Education Building. The class provides practical ideas about how to get through the holiday season. A $5 fee covers the cost of the handbook. For more information or to register, contact the church office at 480-895-8766.