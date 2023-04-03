Michael W. Cohen, M.D., Chair, Friends of Israel, Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation

Teacher education in Israel is especially important, because: 1) education of youth has always been an important Jewish cultural and religious value; 2) the diversity in Israeli population requires teachers who meet the needs of all students; 3) the population of Israel is relatively young, creating high demands for early education; 4) technology has become the backbone of Israeli economy, requiring skilled students; and 5) university education is a social expectation for many Israeli families.

Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation is fortunate to have a member who is an expert in this field.

Geoffrey John Kaye was the prime mover and the philanthropist who was integral to the creation of the Kaye Academic College of Education in Beer Sheva, Israel. He will discuss how he got involved and how the school has grown and now flourishes. The college is now the hub of teacher training for the entire Negev, with approximately 3,500 students in this field.

The college population is socio-economically and ethnically diverse, including religious and secular Jews, Ethiopian and former Soviet Union immigrants, Bedouin (about 48% of all students), and Arab students. It features a Center for Motivation and Self-Determination, as well as a Multiculturalism Center. The school highlights education of democratic values, coexistence in a multicultural society, and communal, social, and civil activism and leadership. It is currently involved in two international collaborative projects funded by the European Union, and the faculty has published a record 26 and 24 research papers in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Please join the Friends of Israel, SLJC, to learn more about teacher education in Israel and to hear Mr. Kaye on April 2, at 3 p.m., at the Sun Lakes Chapel Center at 9240 E. Sun Lake Blvd. N., in Sun Lakes. It is free and open to the entire community. Light refreshments will be served. If you have any questions, call 480-895-4660.