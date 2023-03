Carole Rockland, IOTC Publicity Chair

The IronOaks SLAM (Sun Lakes Afternoon Matches) tennis league, organized by Dave Rokusek, meets every Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m., and includes members from IronOaks and Cottonwood Tennis Clubs. The league started some five years ago and has grown every year, featuring players at the 3.0 and 3.5 level. Players come from throughout the United States and Canada to enjoy the great weather and friendships of Sun Lakes.