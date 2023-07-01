The Boys and Girls of Summer

Jerry Higgins

Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) plays its normal seasons of tournaments, club socials with other communities, and organized club play during the months from September through its closing event, a picnic at Sisk Park, ending the season in March.

After that, a good number of players retreat from Sun Lakes’ temperatures to the northern states of Washington, Wisconsin, and Iowa. There are, however, the Girls and Boys of Summer who stay around to enjoy the morning tennis at CTC until the temperature and humidity rise before monsoon season.

The Blue ladies play on Monday and Wednesday at 7 a.m. Green-Blue men’s groups play on Tuesday at 7 a.m., and Saturday at 8 a.m. Red-Green mixed doubles play on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Red-Green-Blue men’s league plays on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Green-Blue mixed doubles plays on Friday at 7 a.m.

As you can see, CTC is active. For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Tennis Club, please contact Membership Chair Carol Trentadue at [email protected] or Maurice Allen at [email protected]. Also look at the CTC online calendar for activity during the upcoming three months.