The ImproVables Are Back!

Jo Birlin

The ImproVables, Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s comedy improv troupe, will perform at Sun Lakes Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the show and a buffet dinner are $25 and will be available for purchase at the Administrative Office of Sun Lakes Country Club in early January.

The ImproVables provide an evening’s worth of non-stop laughter. Improvisational comedy relies on suggestions and ideas from the audience. The performers then create scenes and sketches based on these suggestions, all off the top of their heads. There are no scripts and no rehearsal!

The ImproVables had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Now they are back and ready to entertain! The newly reorganized troupe of 20 performers is comprised of former members and members who are new to the art of improv. “We meet and practice every Monday morning,” states Phyllis Novy, one of the troupe’s founders. “It is a joy to begin each week with laughter.”