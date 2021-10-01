The Sun Lakes Chorale: Anticipation

Well, summer is winding down, even if the temps are not here in Sun Lakes. Fall will be here before we know it and Christmas (can you believe it?) is just around the bend. Therefore, the singers and staff of the Sun Lakes Chorale are anxiously awaiting our return to practices and, eventually, a splendid Christmas concert!

It has been a long and often difficult break for all of us. But now we are ready to reconvene and be prepared to present our annual Christmas concert in December. We have been diligent about abiding by any government guidelines as they relate to COVID-19 and will continue to do so going forward.

But for now, our anticipation is about to be rewarded. We will begin meeting in October and will work as hard as we can to be prepared for the long-overdue and much-needed Christmas concert. During these difficult times, something as cathartic as a good Christmas concert is a must!

The Splash and SunBird News will be two good places to watch for information on ticket sales for the concert. You can also visit our volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Cottonwood for the annual Activities Open House from 9 a.m. until noon. The dates for ticket purchases will be available at the Open House and will be posted in upcoming issues of the Splash and SunBird News. You can also find updated info on our Facebook page, Sun Lakes Chorale 18.

We do have a concert date: Thursday, Dec. 9. It will once again be held at the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.

We can hardly wait to see all your smiling faces in the audience, and we promise to make the long wait worth your while.