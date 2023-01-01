‘Tis the Season … to ‘Fill-A-Truck’

Several years ago, the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood was searching for a way to give back to the community of Chandler.

Pickleball Club member Irene D’Aloisio was reading the newspaper and noticed an article pertaining to children in need at Hamilton High School. Despite the financial hardships these kids’ families had, the kids continue to show up for school. It was an “Aha!” moment for our Pickleball Club. These kids needed our support. We needed to provide them with essentials to make their lives easier.

Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood members went into action. With Irene D’Aloisio and Charlotte Nichol as leaders, the concept of “Fill-A-Truck” was formed. Each year since, it continues to be a great success. For several days in December, a truck, decorated with a pickleball Christmas tree, is parked near the Cottonwood pickleball courts. Donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and much more are collected. Through the support of our entire Sun Lakes community, we are able to make an impact in the lives of children at Hamilton High School. It truly takes a village!