Tuesday Nights Together in January!

Cathy Smoot

Sun Lakes United Methodist Church (SLUMC) at 9248 E. Riggs Road hosts Tuesday Nights Together (TNT), a series of free programs, every month! Topics vary from light and entertaining to serious and informing. A light meal will be offered for a free-will offering at 5 p.m. The presentation starts at 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10: “The Night Will Be Filled with Music”

Join We Three (Beverly Borneman, Jenny Kao, and Martha Wood) as they bring a program of songs, both familiar (“Unforgettable”) and some less familiar (“I Can Sing, I Can Fly”). Accompanying them will be Vicki Deken and her flute.

Music is a great way to start the new year, so we hope you will join We Three and Vicki for a night filled with music.