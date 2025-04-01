Unit Happenings – April 2025

Unit 11 April Meeting Notice

The monthly Unit 11 HOA board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 16, at 4 p.m. in the Computer Learning Center, Phoenix Room, at the Cottonwood clubhouse. All homeowners are welcome to attend.

Unit 19 Meetings

The following meetings are scheduled for Unit 19, starting at 4 p.m. in the Steve Nolan Conference Room: Planning meeting on April 17 and monthly meeting on April 24. All homeowners are encouraged to attend.

Mark your calendar ahead of time. Both meetings are scheduled for the third and fourth Thursday of each month. If there is a change for any reason, an email will be sent out to everyone who has registered to accept emails from RealManage, our property management company. If you haven’t registered, please contact RealManage at [email protected]. This is the fastest and best method of receiving important information regarding your community.