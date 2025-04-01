Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

2/04. 1st Bill Bade 12+47, 2nd Donna Smid 11+66, 3rd Mike Amato 10+37, Low Jack Toews 0-179

2/11. 1st Jerry Cherrier 13+72, 2nd Bill Bade 10+53, 3rd Eldon Drenthe 10+38, Low Patty Donahue 4-80, 24 Hand Jean Drenthe, 24 Hand Eldon Drenthe

2/18. 1st Richard Lewin 12+83, 2nd Royce Bohning 10+41, 3rd Bob Mariano 10+9, Low Rudy Gerstner, 24 Hand Liz Schubert

2/25. 1st Mike Amato 16+162, 2nd Nancy O’Donnell 12+101, 3rd Eldon Drenthe 12+49l, Low Joe Terian 0-93, Perfect Score Mike Amato

Sunday Night Euchre

We play Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

February winners:

1/02. 1st Greg Kern 72, 2nd Marna Orren 70, 3rd (tie) Teena Conrad and Mike Salata 69

1/16. 1st Judy Stoner 68, 2nd Pat O’Donnell 64, 3rd Jenn Atias 62

1/23. 1st Linda Funk 72, 2nd Tom Gillis 60, 3rd (tie) Dave Smits, Bev Johnson, and Judy Hawkins 58

Double Deck Pinochle

We play Double Deck Pinochle every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Paint Room in Oakwood. All are welcome. If you need more info, contact Gary Tanghe at 480-495-3119.

Tuesday Results:

2/11. 1st Marlene Hinkle 1386, 2nd John Mogelnicki 1212, 3rd Jacquie Dobson 1185

2/18. 1st Jacquie Dobson 1285, 2nd Troy Leslie 1241, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 1097

2/25. 1st Dave Dorsey 1316, 2nd Katy Johnson 1135, 3rd Judy Casey 1112

3/04. 1st Gary Tanghe 1434, 2nd Judy Casey 1398, 3rd Dave Dorsey 1184

Thursday Results:

2/13. 1st Gary Tanghe 1385, 2nd Dave Dorsey 1331, 3rd Katy Johnson 1290

2/20. 1st Jacquie Dobson 1300, 2nd Judy Casey 1256, 3rd Katy Johnson 1129

2/27. 1st Judy Casey 1452, 2nd Celeste Dorsey 1375, 3rd Jacquie Dobson 1121

3/06. 1st Nancy O’Donald 1590, 2nd Dennis Johnson 1544, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 1532

Monthly Winners:

Judy Casey 8

Jacquie Dobson 8

Gary Tanghe 6

Dave Dorsey 6

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

2/05. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 806, 2nd Katy Johnson 684, 3rd Shelly Nelson 677; Men: 1st Dennis Johnson 807, 2nd Steve Kauffman 795, 3rd John Mogelnicki 712

2/12. Women: 1st Cindy Schwarzkopf 869, 2nd Barb Nielsen 686, 3rd Terry Porter 668; Men: 1st Steve Kauffman 800, 2nd Konrad Spicker 794, 3rd Wayne Nielsen 578

2/19. Women: 1st Kathy Kragh 804, 2nd Barb Nielsen 680, Sandy Bullock 660; Men: 1st Dennis Nelson 838, 2nd Konrad Spicker 738, 3rd John Mogelnicki 673

2/26. Women: 1st Judy Casey 740, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 732, 3rd Sandy Bullock 671; Men: 1st John Mogelnicki 825, 2nd Dennis Johnson 635, 3rd Tom Gillis 617