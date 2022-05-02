Unity: The Bridge of Good Faith

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a New Thought Spiritual community dedicated to living the Truths taught by Jesus the Christ as well as other Spiritual Masters. We see the good, God, in ourselves and our fellow humans and celebrate our Oneness with all people of the world. We meet on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club. Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin is our minister. If you visit us, we will love to meet you, and all are welcome here!

Whether people speak of the schools, religions, news media, businesses, government, or how we get along with neighbors of different ethnicity, the pessimism of these times is toxic to the quality of modern life. Unity offers a different vision, predicated on the belief that God, the one presence/one power, stands behind the evolutionary process to encourage and empower those who seek the Divine within.

The paragraph above is taken from Unity Magazine and written by Rev. Thomas W. Shepherd, former professor of theology and church history at Unity Institute and Seminary, in answer to the article in Good Question about this question, “How can metaphysics or spirituality work to bridge such a divide?”

Dr. Tom goes on to say that “the gap isn’t really about the content (what we think); it’s about the process (what we do). You and I can disagree on what facts mean, but we all need to admit grace into the process, allowing everyone to come to their own conclusions. Just because we disagree doesn’t make one of us evil. Metaphysical Christianity, as Rev. Shepherd understands it, holds that there is no evil, only a lack of good. When we listen, reflect, reason, meditate on each other’s words, the barriers between us disappear, replaced by a bridge of good faith.”

May we all walk across that bridge of good faith in Oneness with one another.

Activities: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room at Sun Lakes Country Club

Unity Explores: Plans are in the works to go to the Japanese Gardens.

