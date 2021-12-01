Want to Sell Your Art at Art At The Lakes?

The Art At The Lakes 2022 annual show is on March 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of March 12. We heard from artists who participated in shows before that the crowds were amazing and sales were great.

We are now receiving applications for artists to participate in the 2022 show. You can be one of the more than 85 artists offering paintings in all mediums: pottery, gourds, jewelry, photography, woodworking, yard art, metal work, and much more. The only fee you will pay is the amount on your application. Artists in the last show in 2020 have received an emailed application to print, fill out, and mail in. The application deadline is Jan. 31. If you need an application, they are available by emailing your name, email address, and phone number to [email protected], or you can pick one up in the Sun Lakes Art Rooms, or in the Cottonwood office. If you need additional information, contact Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.