Women’s Connection to Hold Fall Gift Basket Bazaar and Raffle

Sun Lakes Women’s Connection (SLWC) invites you to their Gift Basket Bazaar and Raffle on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club, at 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., in Sun Lakes. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for the raffle. The continental breakfast and program will begin at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 at the door by cash or check. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase, preferably by cash or a check made out to SLWC, from $5 to $20. Beautiful gift baskets have been donated as well as gift cards and gift certificates, a $100 money tree, and a 50/50 raffle!

The inspirational speaker for the event will be Janice Mathers from Bend, Ore. Janice is a conference and retreat speaker who has authored three books, multiple bible studies, and was a columnist for two international women’s magazines. She is presenting the “Invincible Woman,” a hilarious drama featuring the invincible woman who deals with the frantic pace of life.

The soloist for the morning will be Jan Libby, a member of the East Valley Chorale and a crowd favorite! Pre-program musicians include Sue Thomas on the cello and Jeanette Cline as piano accompanist.

Reservations are necessary by noon on Friday, Nov. 3, by emailing Lyn at [email protected] or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. Gluten-free is available upon request when making reservations. Deadline for cancellation is Tuesday, Nov. 7, by 10 a.m. by emailing [email protected]. Consider gifting to a friend rather than canceling. A reservation made is a reservation paid.

Women’s Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. www.stonecroft.org