Calling all artists’

We are looking for artists who want to participate in our art show fundraiser for the Sun Lakes Emergency Relief Fund. The fund helps community residents after an accident, fire, medical emergency and more. The Art at the Lakes 11th Annual art show will be held on March 2, 2019, with a rain date of March 9. The show is open from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The show offers paintings in all mediums, pottery, gourds, jewelry, photography, woodworking and much more.

We look forward to another great show featuring great artwork, great food, a great raffle and great people enjoying a beautiful day around the lake. There will be a raffle worth approximately $5,000, music by the Dry Heat Pickers and food served by our firefighters.

Applications will be emailed by November 9 to those artists who have participated in the show recently and for whom we have an email address. If you are a new artist applicant to Art at the Lakes, you may request an application at ARTATTHELAKESAZ@aol.com. Art at the Lakes is a juried show, so new artist applicants should include three photos of their work with their application. The application email will include an application form, set-up and take-down information and show information.

If you were in the show previously and do not receive an email application by November 9, please email your request for an application including your name, email address and phone number to artatthelakesaz@aol.com. Applications will be available in all Sun Lakes art rooms. You may also pick up an application in the Cottonwood Palo Verde Administration Office. The cutoff date for applications is January 31, 2019. The application fee is $40. Each artist will be provided a table and two chairs. Extra tables are available for $15 each. Please plan to provide your own shade. There are approximately 85 spaces around the lake, so get your application in early to ensure a space.

For additional information, please send questions by email to artatthelakesaz@aol.com or call Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.