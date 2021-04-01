Crystal Cards Donation Tops $50,000

Bobbie Reed

The Crystal Card Project has donated more than $50,000 to My Sister’s Place since the project began in 2016. This money has been used to help families escaping domestic violence.

The needs of these families are sometimes unimaginable. They typically leave with few or no possessions. Their abuser often holds their birth certificates, driver’s license, and other essential documents. They need to replace these before they can do anything to begin a new life—like enroll in school or find a job. And they need clothing and school supplies, and the list goes on. The donated monies help facilitate replacing some of the necessities they left behind.

If you would like to help support this project, you can buy cards through our home delivery service. Home delivery was started to keep sales going during the pandemic so we can continue to support this worthy program.

If you would like home delivery of cards—either for yourself or to share with friends and neighbors—follow the simple instructions below:

1. Send an email to CrystalCardsAZ@gmail.com that includes:

* Your name

* Your Sun Lakes home address

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from. If you plan to share with friends, ask the volunteer to deliver extra cards.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.