Exercise is the Fountain of Youth

Come and join us in this exciting month of December! Oh, the holidays, don’t you just love it? I have been here since November, but I was too late to make it in the November Splash newspaper. We are going strong and would love you to join us if you want to exercise and have fun at the same time.

I have been certified in Zumba and Zumba Gold, but I don’t pay the monthly dues, so I can’t use the trademark name “Zumba™.” But I still use Latin music and do all the wonderful Latin dance moves. I have also been certified in “Group Fitness,” Weight training, Osteofit, Yoga, 3rd Age Fitness, CPR and Fitness First Aid. But I have to say, I love teaching these classes best!

The classes are one hour, and we use light weights for upper body toning. The music is crazy fun, Latin beats and some ‘50s and ‘60s, all exhilarating! Easy to follow and beginners welcome. You don’t have to live here to join; bring your friends. Making exercise a priority in your day is key to establishing healthy habits that will help create longevity in your life. And we all want that, right? Don’t wait for the new year to start – Start Now!

We have two classes in Cottonwood and two classes in Sun Lakes Country Club. For more information, you can call me, Lesly Holness, at 480-883-8269.

Class Schedule:

Monday at 4:00 p.m. in Cottonwood Room 6-A

Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in SLCC Mirror Room

Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in Cottonwood Room 6-A

Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in SLCC Mirror Room