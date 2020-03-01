Golf to Help Veterans in Need

Jim Treacy

East Valley Marines, Detachment 1296, is sponsoring their Seventh Annual Charity Golf Tournament to benefit our Arizona service members.

The tournament is on April 3, 2020, at the Oakwood Country Club. It is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Check-in is 7 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. You will also get a chance to mingle with some of the sponsored disabled veterans who are golfing at the event.

There are several novel events, including a Helicopter Ball Drop, an opportunity to tee off at one hole by shooting your golf ball from a launcher, closest to the pin, hole-in-one competitions at two different holes, and more. There will be cash awards and a raffle at the luncheon. All net proceeds support our “Marines Helping Veterans” program, providing assistance to our Arizona veterans in the form of transportation, shelter, food, power chairs, financial aid, and other “Helping Hands” as needed.

You can join in the fun of golfing, or you could consider a sponsorship. To see how you can participate, visit the website at www.eastvalleymarinesgolf.org for a registration form.

We appreciate any support you can give us as we get ready to golf for our veterans!