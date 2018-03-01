IMGA news and scores

Bruce McCorkle

Ironwood Cup Champions

The three-week Ironwood Cup Tournament results are in! Dan Strafalace is the Ironwood Cup Champion for 2018. He narrowly pulled out a victory with a two-stroke lead.

Flight winners were Flight 1: Mike Scroggins; Flight 2: John Skoworn; Flight 3: Larry Birlin; Flight 5: Ben Brown; Flight 6: Joe Mandour. Congratulations to all of the winners!

Chits Can Be Used at Stone & Barrel.

Thanks to the MOGA leadership and to Eddy and Trish’s willingness to offer us additional options, we can now use our chits at Stone & Barrel in addition to the Pro Shop.

IMGA Website

Our new webmaster, Wayne Karp, has been busy making some changes and additions on our IMGA website. Menu changes, fewer key strokes and keeping a list of the last several weeks’ worth of results are just a few of the changes, and more to come. Check it out at http://iwmensgolf.com/.

Course Conditions and Maintenance

Our golf maintenance staff has asked that we report issues to them directly so they can address them quickly. As an example, if you see a sprinkler leak or standing water where there should not be any water, report 1) the problem, 2) the time and 3) the location on the course. Send email to Chris King at cking@slhoa3.com or call 480-317-3636.

Help Needed

Our scoring team is requesting volunteers to assist in recording scores in our new software, Golf Genius, every Tuesday after both the AM and PM shotguns. Contact Dan Smith at dsmith7018@yahood.com to volunteer or for additional information.

Scorecards

Our scoring committee has suggested that it is easier for them if everyone turn in their “official” scorecard with Gross Scores only. There are numerous errors each week with many cards that are turned in. The program automatically takes the strokes off for handicap, adjusts for ESC scores and totals each individual round. If golfers want to know their net scores or points, they can use the second card to calculate them. It also helps to write legibly.

Weekly Tournament Results

2/06 AM 1, 2, 3, 4 Man Team: 1st Jim Martin, John Sinks, Tom Jones, Ben Brown

2/06 PM 1, 2, 3, 4 Man Team: 1st: John Skoworn, Barry McGilvra, Kurt Utzinger, Jack McKinney

Coming up

Club Championship (3 rounds) February 27 and March 6 and 13

Home & Home with Sun Lakes Country Club April 3