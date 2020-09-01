Korean War Veterans News

Chapter Commander Leon “Skip” Johnson

The Korean War Veterans is an organization made up of veterans of the Korean War and others who have an interest in helping the cause of the many who are in need of help for their friends or family members. During normal times, the Korean veterans would be meeting monthly at the SunBird Community Center. Due to the problems associated with the coronavirus, future meetings are in a holding pattern, and the local membership will be kept abreast of any changes once they become available. To be a member of this organization, being a Korean War veteran is not a requirement, and members of all branches of the service are welcome.

The organization takes pride in helping those in need and maintains a supply of medical equipment that is available to those who need it. This includes such things as wheelchairs, crutches, aerators, and even on occasion, some motorized electrical items. At present, there is a motorized Jazzy-Pride electric wheelchair in storage that may be of interest. They are one of the highly-rated manufacturers of that product if someone has the need. If interested, contact the chapter commander at the number listed below. He can fill you in on the details and answer any questions you may have concerning the same.

In normal times, the Korean War Veterans meet on the Tuesday of each month in the Lakeview Room, located on the entry level of the SunBird Community Center. Because of the current situation, the staff of the Korean War Veterans and the Desert Navy have reached an agreement with IHOP’s management to reserve their back room for lunch every Tuesday at 2 p.m. All are welcome, but if interested, I suggest you place a call to Rich or Leon for details for planning purposes. If you have any questions on any of the above, please don’t hesitate to give a call to Chapter Commander Leon “Skip” Johnson. He can be reached at 970-481-3005 and would be happy to talk to you.